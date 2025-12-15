From Ghunghat to Weightlifting Champion at 42

#thebetterindia

"Married young. Mother of three. Lost myself somewhere between duty and routine.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In my late 30s, arthritis became a wake-up call — and weightlifting became my answer.

People laughed. I persisted.

From my first silver to 10 medals and a 4th international rank, strength changed everything.

Weightlifting didn’t just rebuild my body — it gave me my life back."

~Anita Rathi

#Inspiration#Weightlifting#WomenOfIndia

[Women Empowerment, Inspirational Indian Woman, Fitness Transformation, Breaking Social Norms, Inspiring Woman]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/