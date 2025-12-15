Authors
From Ghunghat to Weightlifting Champion at 42

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
"Married young. Mother of three. Lost myself somewhere between duty and routine.

In my late 30s, arthritis became a wake-up call — and weightlifting became my answer.
People laughed. I persisted.

From my first silver to 10 medals and a 4th international rank, strength changed everything.

Weightlifting didn’t just rebuild my body — it gave me my life back."
~Anita Rathi

