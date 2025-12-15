From Ghunghat to Weightlifting Champion at 42

"Married young. Mother of three. Lost myself somewhere between duty and routine.
In my late 30s, arthritis became a wake-up call — and weightlifting became my answer.
People laughed. I persisted.
From my first silver to 10 medals and a 4th international rank, strength changed everything.
Weightlifting didn’t just rebuild my body — it gave me my life back."
~Anita Rathi
#Inspiration#Weightlifting#WomenOfIndia
[Women Empowerment, Inspirational Indian Woman, Fitness Transformation, Breaking Social Norms, Inspiring Woman]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/