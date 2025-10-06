Can't Walk, But His Fitness Inspires Millions

#thebetterindia

"At 11, an accident crushed my spine and my dream of running.

Doctors said I’d never walk again.

But I chose strength over despair.

Through yoga and the 75-day hard challenge, I built muscle, carved abs, and found purpose.

Today I inspire 1.6 lakh+ online, mentor fitness seekers, and aim to win gold for India in shooting. Courage beats limits — passion carries you further than legs ever could."

~ Utkars Mishra

