Can't Walk, But His Fitness Inspires Millions

"At 11, an accident crushed my spine and my dream of running.
Doctors said I’d never walk again.
But I chose strength over despair.
Through yoga and the 75-day hard challenge, I built muscle, carved abs, and found purpose.
Today I inspire 1.6 lakh+ online, mentor fitness seekers, and aim to win gold for India in shooting. Courage beats limits — passion carries you further than legs ever could."
~ Utkars Mishra
