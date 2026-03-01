Authors
At 59 & 56, They Traded Chronic Pain for Marathons | Senior Citizen Fitness | Age is Just Number

By Video Team - The Better India
At 59 and 56, Tara Thapa from Dehradun and Sushila decided that their story wasn’t over. 🏔️✨

Once battling severe back and knee pain, they made a radical choice: discipline over excuses. They traded comfort for 5 AM runs and fear for consistency. Today, they aren’t just running marathons—they are leading a movement. 🏃‍♀️💨

Proof that while you may start late, it is never too late to begin. Age didn't stop them; a mindset shift changed everything.

Are you starting today? Let us know your goal below! 👇

Follow for more inspiring fitness transformations.

