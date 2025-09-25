This doctor has saved 250+ species of animals

From pets to the wild—Dr. Panjit Basumatary’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.
Over 20+ years, he has rescued 3,000 animals across 250 species, from clouded leopards to rhinos, often in the harshest terrains. His most daring feat? Saving a tigress with tumors.
Today, he leads India’s only Asiatic black bear rehab centre, proving that compassion knows no species
