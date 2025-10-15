She Runs an ICU For Exotic Birds

#thebetterindia

“When my macaw fell sick, no one could guide me — and he didn’t survive. That moment changed my life.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

I chose veterinary medicine over MBBS, trained at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, and returned to India to build a 2,000 sq ft exotic animal clinic.

From macaws to hornbills, I now treat rare species. And I am on a mission to revolutionise exotic animal and bird care in India — inspiring more vets to specialise in it and learn from the unconditional love of every creature I treat.”

~ Rani Maria Thomas

Thinking of getting or working with an exotic pet? Reach out to Dr. Rani for expert guidance.

#WildlifeIndia#ExoticAnimals#VetLife#AnimalLovers#ConservationIndia#PetWellness#BirdRescue

[Exotic Animal Care, Veterinary Medicine India, Avian Specialist, Wildlife Rehabilitation, Exotic Pet Clinic, Wildlife India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/