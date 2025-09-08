Modern Mowgli of India saves over 140 stray dogs

"At 18, I was just a student.
But one starving mother dog changed everything.
From being called “dirty” for feeding strays to nourishing 200 dogs daily, rescuing, adopting, and even sending disabled dogs abroad—this isn’t a hobby, it’s my calling.
Choose compassion. Sterilize, don’t stigmatize.
When you feed them, they respond with love—not fear."
~ Anoushka
