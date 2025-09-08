Authors
Home Videos Pet Modern Mowgli of India saves over 140 stray dogs

Modern Mowgli of India saves over 140 stray dogs

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

"At 18, I was just a student.
But one starving mother dog changed everything.

Advertisment

From being called “dirty” for feeding strays to nourishing 200 dogs daily, rescuing, adopting, and even sending disabled dogs abroad—this isn’t a hobby, it’s my calling.

Choose compassion. Sterilize, don’t stigmatize.

When you feed them, they respond with love—not fear."
~ Anoushka

Support food, rescue, care, and love for strays. Donate Now :arrow_right: UPI ID : anoushkamehta19@okhdfcbank

#AnimalRescue#StrayDogs#DogAdoption#Compassion#StreetDogs#PetCare#RescueDogs

Advertisment

[Stray Dog Rescue, Animal Welfare, Dog Adoption Stories, Street Dogs In India, Feeding Stray Dogs]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like
TBI Showcase