I Rescue Dogs Left To Die In The Desert

"In this world, every life deserves safety and love.

After losing my parents young—and my brother last year—I found purpose in the dogs who became our family.

Through the Rajesh Dubey Seva Foundation, we rescue abandoned dogs in the scorching Little Rann of Kutch, where survival is a daily battle.

This mission is bigger than me. Every act of care saves a world. Let’s protect them, respect them, and stand by them.

~Rajkumari Dubey

If you wish to help Rajkumari in her mission, you can DM her or Gpay on 9265824519

