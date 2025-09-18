Even As Her Home's Flood, Mumbai's Animal Mom Cooks For 300+ Strays

Even as floodwaters fill my tiny Mumbai chawl, I never miss a day feeding 300+ stray dogs.
With my husband and son, I drive an e-rickshaw bought on EMI, delivering meals, rescuing the injured, and nursing the sick—our true “animal family.”
Mocked, blessed, even gifted an ambulance, I now spend ₹50k monthly. Their love keeps me going—your support keeps them alive.
~ Malan Sonawane
