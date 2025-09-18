Even As Her Home's Flood, Mumbai's Animal Mom Cooks For 300+ Strays

#thebetterindia

Even as floodwaters fill my tiny Mumbai chawl, I never miss a day feeding 300+ stray dogs.

Advertisment

With my husband and son, I drive an e-rickshaw bought on EMI, delivering meals, rescuing the injured, and nursing the sick—our true “animal family.”

Mocked, blessed, even gifted an ambulance, I now spend ₹50k monthly. Their love keeps me going—your support keeps them alive.

~ Malan Sonawane

If you’d like to support this incredible mission and help her keep going, you can :

DM @animalmom_foundation to contribute

Visit https://www.kindly.club/causes/15 to donate

Support her through : https://www.donatekart.com/Help-Malan-Animal-Mom-Foundation/Help-Malan-Animal-Mom-Foundation

Advertisment

#AnimalRescue#StrayDogsIndia#Mumbai#MonsoonIndia#AnimalWelfare#KindnessMatters#PetCareIndia#CompassionInAction

[Animal Rescue, Stray Dogs, Mumbai Monsoon, Animal Welfare, Kindness Stories]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/