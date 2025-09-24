Bhopal Man Invents Wheelchair for Disabled Dogs

#thebetterindia

From heartbreak to hope.

When Utkarsh Gare’s dog Happy was left paralysed, he refused to give up.

With PVC pipes and old tyres, he built a DIY wheelchair—sparking a mission that now helps thousands of pets walk again!

Today, his Happy Cart wheelchairs cost a fraction of imports and restore joy to disabled pets everywhere.

Turning one dog’s struggle into a nationwide movement—how incredible is that?

