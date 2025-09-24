Bhopal Man Invents Wheelchair for Disabled Dogs

From heartbreak to hope.
When Utkarsh Gare’s dog Happy was left paralysed, he refused to give up.
With PVC pipes and old tyres, he built a DIY wheelchair—sparking a mission that now helps thousands of pets walk again!
Today, his Happy Cart wheelchairs cost a fraction of imports and restore joy to disabled pets everywhere.
Turning one dog’s struggle into a nationwide movement—how incredible is that?
