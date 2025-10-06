This 57-YO Australian Woman Flew To India For Garba Night

#thebetterindia

Meet Cate, a professional dancer from Perth who reignited her passion through Garba.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

After years away from dance, Bollywood films sparked her return. Learning steps online from Vrundavan by Khusi and Thangaat Garba, she mastered spins and barrels before flying 7,000 km to India.

Last Navratri, Cate danced through rain at Falguni Pathak’s concert in Mumbai — a dream come true.

Now, she plans to return and dance across Gujarat too.

#GarbaLove#DanceJourney#BollywoodDance#CulturalTravel#GarbaIndia#InspiringStories

[Garba Journey, Vrundavan by Khusi, Thangaat Garba Classes, Mumbai, Garba, Gujarat, India Traditional Dance]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/