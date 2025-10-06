Authors
This 57-YO Australian Woman Flew To India For Garba Night

New Update

Meet Cate, a professional dancer from Perth who reignited her passion through Garba.

After years away from dance, Bollywood films sparked her return. Learning steps online from Vrundavan by Khusi and Thangaat Garba, she mastered spins and barrels before flying 7,000 km to India.

Last Navratri, Cate danced through rain at Falguni Pathak’s concert in Mumbai — a dream come true.
Now, she plans to return and dance across Gujarat too.

