Math Tutor’s Dance Broke the Internet

"I solve equations with dance shoes on — because life’s too big for boxes.
Born in a humble home, I grew up loving teaching, thanks to my father. Math was my world, dance was my secret… until a farewell performance for my sister-in- law went viral.
One video changed everything.
Today I teach, create, and dream with my kids who film it all.
Teachers aren’t textbooks — we’re passion, rhythm, and possibility."
~ Naresh Kaushik
@MathsDost
