Math Tutor’s Dance Broke the Internet

#thebetterindia

"I solve equations with dance shoes on — because life’s too big for boxes.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Born in a humble home, I grew up loving teaching, thanks to my father. Math was my world, dance was my secret… until a farewell performance for my sister-in- law went viral.

One video changed everything.

Today I teach, create, and dream with my kids who film it all.

Teachers aren’t textbooks — we’re passion, rhythm, and possibility."

~ Naresh Kaushik

@MathsDost

#Inspiration#Motivation#TeacherLife#DanceJourney#LifeLessons#Creativity#PositiveVibes#viralteacher

[Inspirational Story, Viral Teacher, Motivational Journey, Teacher Breaking Stereotypes]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/