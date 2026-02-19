Authors
Male Lavani Dancer | Redefining Indian Folk Dance | Shrey Panchal

By Video Team - The Better India
#thebetterindia

A Man in a Saree: The Art of Traditional Lavani :sparkles:
From hiding backstage to proudly taking center stage, my journey with Lavani is one of resilience. I wear the saree with honor to prove that tradition belongs to everyone. Watch how I’m breaking stereotypes, one step at a time.
~ Shrey Panchal

