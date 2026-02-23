From lecture halls to the limelight | Shiv Kumar | Apsara Ali

From lecture halls to the limelight!

Meet Shiva Kumar, a professor from Bengaluru who proves that passion has no syllabus. By day, he teaches. By heart, he dances.

After years of keeping his love for dance in the shadows, his viral performance on Apsara Aali captured the internet’s imagination redefining what it means to be a teacher in modern India.

From a boy who danced in secret to a man inspiring millions, Professor Shiva’s journey reminds us that titles don’t define talent, and joy should never be outgrown.

