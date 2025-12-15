Breaking Stereotype, One Mudra At A Time

#thebetterindia

"A Sikh man doing Kathak? Why not.

I began dancing at 14, despite people questioning my identity, my masculinity, even my place in classical arts.

Some days, the doubt felt heavier than my ghungroos. But I never stopped.

Today, as a PhD student in the US, I dance to honour the journey. Because art has no gender, no religion—only devotion."

~ Asa Willoughby

