Breaking Stereotype, One Mudra At A Time

"A Sikh man doing Kathak? Why not.
I began dancing at 14, despite people questioning my identity, my masculinity, even my place in classical arts.
Some days, the doubt felt heavier than my ghungroos. But I never stopped.
Today, as a PhD student in the US, I dance to honour the journey. Because art has no gender, no religion—only devotion."
~ Asa Willoughby
