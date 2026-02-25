One Officer. 120 Days. 30% Cleaner Sector. | Civil Service | Success Story

Can a government officer clean 30% of a neighbourhood in just 4 months without fines or extra budget?

In Greater Noida, it happened. Meet Gaurav Baghel from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Instead of sitting inside an AC office, he stepped onto the streets.

Here’s what changed:

🗑 Designed low-cost hanging dustbins

♻ Promoted waste segregation at source

🚪 Led door-to-door awareness campaigns

🤝 Focused on participation over penalties

Result?

📉 30% cleaner sector in just 120 days.

While many cities depend on fines and contracts, this model relied on accountability and community ownership.

No drama.

No PR stunts.

Just measurable change.

This is what the spirit of Swachh Bharat Mission truly looks like at ground level.

