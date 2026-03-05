Not Delhi or Mumbai, How Bhubaneswar Has India’s Best Public Transport | Solutionaries | Urban Model

Not Delhi. Not Mumbai.

India’s most efficient public transport success story might just be in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisment

Instead of chasing expensive metro projects, the city upgraded its buses through the Mo Bus initiative — focusing on accessibility, safety, and reliability.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

✔ CCTV & panic buttons

✔ Real-time GPS tracking

✔ Clean, modern bus shelters

✔ Seamless last-mile e-rickshaws

✔ 40% women conductors

✔ 200% ridership growth

✔ 57% shift from private vehicles

The result? Cleaner air. Safer streets. More trust in public transport.

Advertisment

While other cities debate infrastructure, Bhubaneswar quietly built a scalable urban mobility model.

If Bhubaneswar can do it — why can’t your city?

Tell us in the comments.

#Bhubaneswar#MoBus#PublicTransportIndia

#UrbanMobility#SmartCityIndia#SustainableCities

#Odisha#CleanAir#CityPlanning

#WomenInTransport#UrbanInnovation#solutionaries

[Best public transport in India, Bhubaneswar bus system, Mo Bus Bhubaneswar, Odisha public transport model, Urban mobility India, Smart public transport India, Sustainable city mobility India, Bhubaneswar smart city, Indian bus transport success story, Public transport reforms India, Women conductors India buses, City bus modernization India, Clean transport India, Urban transport case study India, Solutionaries]