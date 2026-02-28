No Cables, 5X Cheaper: Reimaging India’s Internet

What if high-speed internet could reach villages where even roads struggle to go?

While cities stream at 5G speeds, thousands of remote villages in India still have no internet network at all. Why? Because traditional fibre is slow, expensive, and incredibly tough to deploy in remote terrain.

Enter Astrome and its breakthrough technology, GigaMesh—the world's first multi-beam E-band radio system that delivers fibre-like internet wirelessly at 1/5th the cost.

The impact is transformational:

✅ Connects dozens of villages from a single fibre point

✅ Deploys in days, not months—no cables or heavy towers

✅ Already bringing stable broadband to India's most challenging geographies

This is infrastructure reimagined for Bharat: resilient, affordable, and radically simple.

At Kalaari Capital, we are honoured to celebrate founders like Neha Satak and Prasad Bhat who embody #IndiasAlpha—solving India's hardest problems with deep tech and deeper purpose.

Stay tuned as we celebrate the bold #NayiSoch building a #NayaBharat!

In partnership with @KalaariCapitalAdvisors — Championing India's Trailblazing Founders

