She Was Told You Have A Different Voice We Don’t Know What To Do With It

Once rejected for her “intense” voice, Shilpa Rao turned every no into power.

From jingles no one knew her for, to Tose Naina Lage changing everything — she stayed true to her art. :notes:

Today, with songs like Khuda Jaane, Bulleya & Ghungroo, she’s proof that being different is strength. :muscle:

Dreamers, keep going — your voice will find its stage.

