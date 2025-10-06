Authors
Home Videos Music of Asia She Was Told You Have A Different Voice We Don’t Know What To Do With It

She Was Told You Have A Different Voice We Don’t Know What To Do With It

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Once rejected for her “intense” voice, Shilpa Rao turned every no into power.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From jingles no one knew her for, to Tose Naina Lage changing everything — she stayed true to her art. :notes:

Today, with songs like Khuda Jaane, Bulleya & Ghungroo, she’s proof that being different is strength. :muscle:
Dreamers, keep going — your voice will find its stage.

#ShilpaRao#MusicJourney#Inspiration#BollywoodMusic#NeverGiveUp#IndianMusic#DreamBig#NationalFilmAwards

[Shilpa Rao, Shilpa Rao Songs, Bollywood Playback Singer, Indian Music Icon, National Film Awards]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like