From selling pens on the streets to one of India's most love singers

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

From selling pens and giving tuitions to becoming the voice behind India’s most loved songs — Shaan’s journey proves that dreams never die.

Born Shantanu Mukherjee, he faced loss early but turned pain into passion.

From jingles with sister Sagarika to hits like Tanha Dil and Chaand Sifarish, Shaan gave voice to our love, heartbreak, and joy.

A true reminder to never give up on what sets your soul on fire.

