Boys Don't Dance Like That!

"I grew up in a small West Bengal town where boys played cricket, not danced. Everyone said I was “too girly,” so I hid my love for dance.
Then in 2018, Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar changed everything. I tried belly dancing once — and felt free.
My first video went viral overnight. The trolling didn’t stop, but neither did I.
Today I teach kids, dance till midnight, and chase my dream — because art has no gender.
#DanceJourney#BellyDance#GenderNoBar#Inspiration#ViralStory#ArtistLife#FollowYourPassion
[Dance Story, Belly Dancing, Inspirational Journey, Viral Reel, Artists of India]
