Boys Don't Dance Like That!

"I grew up in a small West Bengal town where boys played cricket, not danced. Everyone said I was “too girly,” so I hid my love for dance.

Then in 2018, Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar changed everything. I tried belly dancing once — and felt free.

My first video went viral overnight. The trolling didn’t stop, but neither did I.

Today I teach kids, dance till midnight, and chase my dream — because art has no gender.

