15-Year-Old Blind Singer Breaks Records, Stuns the Internet

“I can’t see, but my voice is loved by millions — even A.R. Rahman!

Born visually impaired, music became my world when a toy keyboard lit a spark at 6 months. By 15, I’d mastered instruments by touch, stunned doubters, wowed SaReGaMa Lil Champs, and earned global honors.

Today, I sing for films and dream bigger—because limits exist only if you believe in them. :dizzy:

~Sahana

