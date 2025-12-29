The War Hero Most of Us Never Heard Of

At 21, most people are still figuring life out. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was holding the line in one of the fiercest battles of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

His stand at the Battle of Basantar helped secure a key victory for India. Yet, his story remained largely unheard for years.

Decades later, with contributions from Maddock Films, his story is being told again through the film ‘Ikkis’ on 1st January 2026.

Music Credit:

Title of Musical Work: Rise Of The Hero

Artist: Vens Adams

License ID: S764913-12865

