The War Hero Most of Us Never Heard Of

The War Hero Most of Us Never Heard Of

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

At 21, most people are still figuring life out. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was holding the line in one of the fiercest battles of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

His stand at the Battle of Basantar helped secure a key victory for India. Yet, his story remained largely unheard for years.

Decades later, with contributions from Maddock Films, his story is being told again through the film ‘Ikkis’ on 1st January 2026.

