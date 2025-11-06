The First Indian Woman To Fly The Rafale

#thebetterindia

President Droupadi Murmu’s Rafale sortie shines a spotlight on Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh — India’s only woman Rafale pilot, leading the way for women in the skies and beyond.

From dreaming among aircraft at the Air Force Museum to flying one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets, Shivangi Singh’s journey is nothing short of legendary.

The first Indian woman to pilot the Rafale, she’s rewriting history with every flight as part of the IAF’s ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron.

