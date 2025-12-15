He erased his identity to protect our nation

#thebetterindia

How far can one man go for his country?

Major Mohit Sharma went beyond limits — giving up his identity, entering Hizbul as Iftikhar Bhatt, and living among enemies for months to protect India.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Shot in combat, he still eliminated four terrorists before laying down his life. His Ashoka Chakra tells only a fraction of his extraordinary courage.

Watch the video to uncover the man behind the mission.

#MajorMohitSharma#IndianArmy#AshokaChakra

[Major Mohit Sharma, Indian Army, Inspiring India, Heroes of India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/