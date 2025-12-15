Authors
He erased his identity to protect our nation

By Video Team - The Better India
How far can one man go for his country?

Major Mohit Sharma went beyond limits — giving up his identity, entering Hizbul as Iftikhar Bhatt, and living among enemies for months to protect India.

Shot in combat, he still eliminated four terrorists before laying down his life. His Ashoka Chakra tells only a fraction of his extraordinary courage.

Watch the video to uncover the man behind the mission.

