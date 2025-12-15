Authors
From Fighter Controller to Training Actors in Military Roles

By Video Team - The Better India
She defended India’s skies for a decade… and when retirement arrived, she simply refused to slow down.

From spotting threats at the border to training Bollywood’s biggest stars to portray soldiers with honour - her mission only evolved, never paused.

Meet the woman who went from Air Force blues to the only female Military Etiquette Coach in Indian cinema.
Tap and watch her remarkable journey.

