From Fighter Controller to Training Actors in Military Roles

#thebetterindia

She defended India’s skies for a decade… and when retirement arrived, she simply refused to slow down.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From spotting threats at the border to training Bollywood’s biggest stars to portray soldiers with honour - her mission only evolved, never paused.

Meet the woman who went from Air Force blues to the only female Military Etiquette Coach in Indian cinema.

Tap and watch her remarkable journey.

#IndianAirForce#WomenInUniform#Inspiring#WomenInDefence

[Indian Air Force, NCC, military training, Bollywood, Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/