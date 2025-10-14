Meet The Pune Techie Who Turned Plogging Into a Movement

He turned a morning jog into the world’s biggest clean-up. Vivek Gurav, known as the Plogging Pioneer, is teaching communities to take responsibility for their streets, rivers, and future.

What began with one student picking up trash along Pune’s Indrayani River has grown into Pune Ploggers, a movement of 20,000 volunteers across India and the UK.

From over 600 clean-up drives to 9500 tonnes of waste removed, Vivek’s mission is about more than cleaning; it's about awareness, recycling, mental health, and reminding us that change begins with small steps.

“Take responsibility. Start small. Others will join you,” he says.

Stay tuned for more in #TruePearlsofIndia—a series on India’s unsung changemakers proving that one person’s action can move the world.

In partnership with @DSGroupIndia and @DSSilverPearls