Meet Mittal Patel, our Social Impact Changemaker 2025.

For over 20 years, she has fought not for glory, but for the most basic human right—identity. By securing voter IDs and ration cards for over 60,000 individuals from nomadic and de-notified tribes, she hasn’t just given them documents; she has given them dignity.

It was an honour to celebrate her as part of our The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Mittal Patel share her reflections on courage, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of dignity for India’s most marginalised communities.

