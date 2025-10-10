World's First Wheelchair With a Toilet

#thebetterindia

When biomedical engineer Shruti Babu saw how hard it was for immobile patients to use the toilet, she created Sahayatha — the world’s first wheelchair with a built-in water-cleaning system.🌍✨

With just one caretaker instead of three, it restores dignity, comfort, and independence.

Patented in 140+ countries, it’s transforming lives globally. Because mobility should never cost dignity.💙

