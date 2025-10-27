World's First Archer Without All 4 Limbs: Payal Nag

They said she could never hold a bow — but Payal Nag didn’t need hands to prove them wrong.
After losing all four limbs in a childhood accident, she learned to paint with her mouth and shoot with her foot.
Now a double gold medalist in para archery, Payal is aiming for the world stage — showing us that courage has no limits.
