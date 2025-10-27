World's First Archer Without All 4 Limbs: Payal Nag

#thebetterindia

They said she could never hold a bow — but Payal Nag didn’t need hands to prove them wrong.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

After losing all four limbs in a childhood accident, she learned to paint with her mouth and shoot with her foot.

Now a double gold medalist in para archery, Payal is aiming for the world stage — showing us that courage has no limits.

#Inspiration#DisabilityAwareness#ParaAthlete#WomenPower#NeverGiveUp#IndianHeroes#Courage

[Payal Nag, Para Archery Champion, Inspirational Story, Women Athletes India, Overcoming Disability]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/