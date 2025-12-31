When Slack Avatars Got Real: The Better India Offsite

What happens when a 100% remote team finally meets?
The screens disappear. Conversations deepen. Laughter gets louder.
For two days, The Better India wasn’t a Slack channel or a Google Doc — it was hugs, ideas, late-night chats, and shared purpose.
We came as teammates from different cities.
We left as humans, bonded by stories and belief.
#RemoteWorkCulture#TeamOffsite#PositiveStorytelling#TBIOffsite#TheBetterIndia
[Remote Team Offsite, TBI Offsite, The Better India, Remote Work Experience, Purpose Driven Workplace]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/