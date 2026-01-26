Authors
When Fields Found Their Future

By Video Team - The Better India
When water reaches fields, futures begin to flow. The Kaleshwaram project is more than infrastructure. It’s stability, dignity and opportunity for millions of farmers. Because when livelihoods grow stronger, the nation grows stronger too.

