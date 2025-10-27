Authors
Village Girl From Assam Walked The Red Carpet At Venice Film Festival

From a small village in Assam to the red carpet at Venice — Naaz Shaikh’s journey is pure courage and quiet defiance.

Losing her parents young didn’t stop her; she turned every struggle into strength.

From modeling to fund her studies to winning Best Director at Venice, Naaz now empowers rural girls through FrameHer.

Proof that dreams from small places can shine worldwide. :dizzy:

