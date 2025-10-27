Village Girl From Assam Walked The Red Carpet At Venice Film Festival

#thebetterindia

From a small village in Assam to the red carpet at Venice — Naaz Shaikh’s journey is pure courage and quiet defiance.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Losing her parents young didn’t stop her; she turned every struggle into strength.

From modeling to fund her studies to winning Best Director at Venice, Naaz now empowers rural girls through FrameHer.

Proof that dreams from small places can shine worldwide. :dizzy:

#InspiringWomen#AssamToVenice#NaazShaikh#BreakingBarriers#WomenInFilm#RuralToGlobal#TheBetterIndia

[Naaz Shaikh, Assam Filmmaker, Venice Film Festival, Women Empowerment India, Inspirational Story]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/