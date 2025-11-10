Urban Life, Off The Grid

New Update
When Suneet and Shilpa Kotwal decided to power their city home entirely on solar energy, everyone said it couldn’t be done. Five years later, their house runs fully on the sun. No soaring bills and no power cuts. What began as a personal commitment to clean energy is now inspiring others to make the switch. Watch how the Kotwals turned belief into power.
