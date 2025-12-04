Turning Job Setback into ₹60 Lakh Organic Farm

When life gave them a setback, they grew a dream.
Meet David & Neha Luke — finance pros who lost a job but found purpose.
From two acres to 50+, their Mala Farms now delivers A2 milk, desi eggs, honey & more — all organic, chemical-free, and thriving in Delhi NCR.
Farming isn’t backup; it’s the future.
Location : Mala Farms, Raiseena, Gurugram 122102
