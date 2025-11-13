"This was the first time my parents wore shoes."

#thebetterindia

"All their lives, my parents worked barefoot in the fields — mud on their feet, dreams buried deep.

A few days ago, they took their first-ever flight. Watching them land, my heart overflowed.

Every sacrifice, every skipped meal led to this moment.

They still sign with their thumbprints, but today they’ve signed their victory across the sky. This — not pounds or passports — is the real success."

~ Sanjeeva Reddy Thalla

