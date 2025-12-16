This IRS Officer Saved 200 Drought-Hit Villages

When drought ravaged 200 villages, this man brought in 500 crore litres of water!

IRS officer Dr. Ujjwal Kumar Chavhan didn’t wait for orders — he acted. Growing up in drought-hit Jalgaon, he saw wells dry up, families migrate, and farmers lose everything.

A farmer’s death in 2016 shook him to his core — and ignited a fire that became Mission 500. No funding. No official mandate. Just a man who spent weekends travelling miles, convincing villagers that water could return… and so could hope.

Today, his movement has stored 500+ crore litres of life-giving water, revived groundwater, and brought pride back to farmers.

A true Pearl of India. A shine that inspires.

