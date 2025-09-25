This Eco Wedding With 100 Guests Produced Zero Plastic Waste

#thebetterindia

Sanya & Rahil’s wedding wasn’t just beautiful—it was a pledge to the planet!

From a plant-based menu and zero single-use plastic to trimming 800 guests to 100, they made every choice count.

Leftover food fed the hungry, flowers were recycled, and 230 trees were planted for guests. Proof that love can be sustainable, impactful, and stunning.

#EcofriendlyWedding#Sustainablewedding#GreenWedding#zerowaste#singleuseplastic#couplegoals

