This 2,500-Guest Wedding Banned Cash Gifts And Waste

A 2,500-guest wedding that chose purpose over excess.

Before tying the knot, Mayank and Rashi sang with visually impaired children, met patients, donated fruits, and pledged to donate their eyes.

On their big day, there were no cash gifts, firecrackers, plastic, or waste—only messages on water conservation, blood donation, helmet safety, and 21 saplings instead of envelopes.

Because change can begin with how we celebrate.

