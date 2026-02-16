They Called Them a Burden. Today, They Salute Them.

#thebetterindia

When people asked, “Aren’t four daughters a burden?”, their parents answered with faith, not fear: “Padho. Baaki hum dekh lenge.”

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

While others saved for dowries, they invested in dreams.

Years later, those dreams became a DSP, a Doctor, a Nursing Officer, and a Health Officer.

The same society that once whispered now applauds.

Four daughters. Four uniforms.

One unwavering belief that education changes everything.

#WomenEmpowerment#GirlChildEducation#PositiveNews#InspiringIndia

[Girl Child, Education, success story, Inspiring Woman]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/