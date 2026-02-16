They Called Them a Burden. Today, They Salute Them.

When people asked, “Aren’t four daughters a burden?”, their parents answered with faith, not fear: “Padho. Baaki hum dekh lenge.”
While others saved for dowries, they invested in dreams.
Years later, those dreams became a DSP, a Doctor, a Nursing Officer, and a Health Officer.
The same society that once whispered now applauds.
Four daughters. Four uniforms.
One unwavering belief that education changes everything.
