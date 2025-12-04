The Man Giving Green Lungs To Chennai & Hyderabad

#thebetterindia

Meet Krishnakumar S — the man giving Chennai & Hyderabad their green lungs!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

What started as a college tree-planting drive became Thuvakkam, an NGO that’s created 40+ Miyawaki forests and planted 65,000+ native trees. From cooling cities to teaching kids about sustainability, these forests heal people and nature.

Would you want to see more such heroes across India?

#TheBetterIndia#UrbanForests#Chennai#Hyderabad#GreenHeroes#CommunityImpact#NatureLovers#BreatheBetterIndia

[Breathe Better India, Urban Forests, Environmental Awareness, Tree Plantation, Sustainable Living, Green Heroes]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/