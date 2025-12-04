The Man Giving Green Lungs To Chennai & Hyderabad

Meet Krishnakumar S — the man giving Chennai & Hyderabad their green lungs!
What started as a college tree-planting drive became Thuvakkam, an NGO that’s created 40+ Miyawaki forests and planted 65,000+ native trees. From cooling cities to teaching kids about sustainability, these forests heal people and nature.
Would you want to see more such heroes across India?
