The 'Jungle Man' Who Is Greening Rajasthan!

Can one man turn a desert green?
Bhuvnesh Ojha is doing just that! From barren lands and dried-up wells in Rajasthan, he’s grown thousands of trees and thriving forests with his youth-led Pukaar Foundation.
In just 12 years, his team has planted 30,000+ trees, created 8 dense Miyawaki forests, and saved 2 crore litres of rainwater, all while empowering local farmers with natural farming and permaculture.
:movie_camera: Watch the video to see how this Jungle Man is rewriting Rajasthan’s future!
Credits: Bhuvnesh Ojha [pukaarwala on IG]
