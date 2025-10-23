The 'Jungle Man' Who Is Greening Rajasthan!

#thebetterindia

Can one man turn a desert green?

Bhuvnesh Ojha is doing just that! From barren lands and dried-up wells in Rajasthan, he’s grown thousands of trees and thriving forests with his youth-led Pukaar Foundation.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In just 12 years, his team has planted 30,000+ trees, created 8 dense Miyawaki forests, and saved 2 crore litres of rainwater, all while empowering local farmers with natural farming and permaculture.

:movie_camera: Watch the video to see how this Jungle Man is rewriting Rajasthan’s future!

Credits: Bhuvnesh Ojha [pukaarwala on IG]

#JungleMan#Rajasthan#PukaarFoundation#TreePlantation#MiyawakiForest#SustainableFarming#NaturalFarming#Permaculture#RainwaterHarvesting

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/