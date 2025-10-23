Authors
The 'Jungle Man' Who Is Greening Rajasthan!

The 'Jungle Man' Who Is Greening Rajasthan!

By Video Team - The Better India
Can one man turn a desert green?

Bhuvnesh Ojha is doing just that! From barren lands and dried-up wells in Rajasthan, he’s grown thousands of trees and thriving forests with his youth-led Pukaar Foundation.

In just 12 years, his team has planted 30,000+ trees, created 8 dense Miyawaki forests, and saved 2 crore litres of rainwater, all while empowering local farmers with natural farming and permaculture.

Watch the video to see how this Jungle Man is rewriting Rajasthan's future!

Credits: Bhuvnesh Ojha [pukaarwala on IG]

