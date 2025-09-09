The IAS Getting Kids To Swap Screens With Sports

From coding at Infosys to leading flood relief, IAS officer Prem Krishan S has seen it all. Today, he’s tackling a new crisis—kids trading play for screens.
His district-wide “Swap Your Screen for a Sport” challenge has revived playgrounds in Pathanamthitta. Football, cricket, laughter, and teamwork are back!
Proof that change starts with play.
#BeTheChange#InspiringIndia#GoodDeeds#SportsForAll#ActOfKindness#IASOfficer
[Inspiring IAS Officer, Sports Challenge India, Pathanamthitta District, Screen Time Solutions, Youth Empowerment Through Sports]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/