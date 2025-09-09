The IAS Getting Kids To Swap Screens With Sports

#thebetterindia

From coding at Infosys to leading flood relief, IAS officer Prem Krishan S has seen it all. Today, he’s tackling a new crisis—kids trading play for screens.

His district-wide “Swap Your Screen for a Sport” challenge has revived playgrounds in Pathanamthitta. Football, cricket, laughter, and teamwork are back!

Proof that change starts with play.

