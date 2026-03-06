The Househusband of Motihari | 10 Years of Breaking Stereotypes & Saving a Marriage | Bihar

Can an Indian man find pride in being a "Househusband"? For 10 years, Amit Kumar Dubey from Motihari, Bihar, has been doing exactly that. He didn't just quit his engineering job; he chose to prioritize his wife's mental health and career over traditional ego.

When Amit saw his wife, Preeti, struggling with the crushing weight of burnout and professional stress, he made a decision that shocked his community. He traded his corporate office for a home office—managing households across multiple cities and raising their daughter so Preeti could soar in her career.

This isn't just a story about chores; it’s a masterclass in Modern Indian Marriage and Shared Responsibility. Amit proves that being a "provider" isn't just about a paycheck—it's about providing the space for your partner to thrive.

