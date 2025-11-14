The Girl Who Taught Her Mother to Write

A Grade 2 girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Didauli village is already teaching her mother how to write. Is this India’s next big leap?
This Children’s Day, meet Rahat, a young learner whose confidence is not a coincidence.
Through India’s flagship Mission for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, millions of children like Rahat are getting the strong start they deserve.
Watch this video to learn how the #NIPUNBharat Mission is transforming lives, one student at a time.
In partnership with @CentralSquareFoundationOrg
