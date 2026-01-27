The Birdman of Jharkhand: Pannalal Mahto

#thebetterindia

What if you could understand what birds are saying?

Not guess. Not imagine. Actually understand.

In a forest in Jharkhand, one man doesn’t just hear birds, he speaks their language.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

One call from him, and a bird answers back from deep inside the trees.

Meet the Birdman of Jharkhand. Watch this beautiful story.

Credits: @pannalalbirdman

#BirdmanOfJharkhand#GoodNews#Jharkhand

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/