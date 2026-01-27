The Birdman of Jharkhand: Pannalal Mahto

New Update
What if you could understand what birds are saying?
Not guess. Not imagine. Actually understand.
In a forest in Jharkhand, one man doesn’t just hear birds, he speaks their language.
One call from him, and a bird answers back from deep inside the trees.
Meet the Birdman of Jharkhand. Watch this beautiful story.
Credits: @pannalalbirdman
