The 22-YO Making India Fall In Love With The Wild

At 14, a tiger’s gaze changed his life.

Today, 22-year-old Ishan Shanavas is helping India fall in love with the wild again.

Through his initiative *Eco Inspire*, he’s taken the magic of nature to 17,000+ students — turning fear into fascination, and wonder into action.

Because once you care, you protect.

And the wild needs us to care.

