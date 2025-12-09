The 22-YO Making India Fall In Love With The Wild

At 14, a tiger’s gaze changed his life.
Today, 22-year-old Ishan Shanavas is helping India fall in love with the wild again.
Through his initiative *Eco Inspire*, he’s taken the magic of nature to 17,000+ students — turning fear into fascination, and wonder into action.
Because once you care, you protect.
And the wild needs us to care.
