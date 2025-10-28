Solar Solutions Empowering Women Farmers

New Update
Ladli Khatoon from Bihar found a safer and smarter way to irrigate her fields. It didn’t just save her crops but also empowered other farmers around her.
By adopting a solar-powered irrigation system, she turned sunlight into a steady source of livelihood, providing affordable water access to dozens of farmers and helping them grow more and live better. Watch how one woman’s shift to solar power is lighting up lives in her community.
