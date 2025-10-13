Authors
Solar Pumps That Keep Forests Alive

By Video Team - The Better India
Each summer, as water bodies in forests dry up, wild animals are forced to move closer to human settlements in search of water. Seeing this first-hand, Dr Sarita and P.V. Subramanian started the Earth Brigade Foundation to change it. Watch how they’re bringing water — and life — back to India’s forests!

Video Team - The Better India
