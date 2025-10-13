Solar Pumps That Keep Forests Alive

Each summer, as water bodies in forests dry up, wild animals are forced to move closer to human settlements in search of water. Seeing this first-hand, Dr Sarita and P.V. Subramanian started the Earth Brigade Foundation to change it. Watch how they’re bringing water — and life — back to India’s forests!

