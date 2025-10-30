Solar Dryers That Save Crops, Cash & Carbon

New Update
This women-led startup in Palghar is helping farmers turn unsold fruits into profit using a solar dryer. The innovation not only saves crops from going to waste but also cuts carbon emissions, while the startup buys back the dried produce to make organic products — creating a win-win for farmers and the planet.
