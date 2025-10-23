Sisters’ Struggle Inspires Brother To Make Period Panties

#thebetterindia

Every month, Kiriti Acharjee watched his sister struggle through her periods. Long hours without a clean washroom left her with discomfort, rashes, and quiet exhaustion.

Determined to change this, he quit his job and, along with friends, designed the GoPadFree Period Panty — soft, safe, reusable, and made with empathy.

Today, over 4 lakh women across India and the UAE wear HealthFab period panties.

Watch the full story to see how one brother’s love became a movement helping women live GoPadFree.

